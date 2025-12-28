After Muzaffarpur, Another Vande Bharat Express Hit By Stone-Pelting In Bihar

Patna: Days after three minors were held in Bihar for damaging some windows of Vande Bharat Express by pelting stones, another such incident was reported in the state on Saturday. Reports indicate that the semi-high-speed train was targeted between Samastipur and Dubaha stations, leading to a shattered window pane in a chair car. The passenger seated at the window seat was unharmed. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formed a dedicated team to probe the incident .

The Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express was travelling from Samastipur to Muzaffarpur. The damaged window pane was repaired at Danapur station.

Following the incident, General Manager of East Central Railway Chhatrasal Singh and Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager Jyoti Prakash Mishra visited the spot.

The attack on Saturday follows a similar attack just on the Gorakhpur-Patliputra Vande Bharat Express while it was passing through Muzaffarpur district in the Kanti area. Three coaches were damaged in the incident. According to reports, the accused wanted to film a social media video of the episode.

Advertisement

According to a media report, Superintendent of Police (Rail) Beena Kumari said that the minors were apprehended from the Kaparpura area near Kanti in Muzaffarpur district.

“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the minors threw stones at the running train while playing near the railway track,” the SP was quoted a saying. She specified that the windows of coaches C7, C4 and E1 were damaged in the incident.

Advertisement

The RPF in Narayanpur and Samastipur is investigating both the incidents.

The railway authorities have urged people to refrain from such actions. It has warned that such attacks pose a risk to passengers and disrupt train services.

The latest attacks across Bihar come after the Railway Ministry recently announced an increase in passenger train fares, that was effective from December 26. As per the ministry notification, for long-distance travel, fares will increase by 1 paise per kilometre for ordinary class trips over 215 km and 2 paise per kilometre for both AC and non-AC classes on mail and express trains.