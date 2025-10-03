'After Operation Sindoor, We Can Strike Anywhere': Air Force Chief Warns Pakistan Terror Groups Shifting to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has responded to reports of terrorist organisations relocating their headquarters deep inside Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking at a press briefing in the national capital, the IAF chief said, "It was expected... we are getting information that terrorist hideouts are shifting and becoming smaller. But if intelligence is available, we have the capability to strike deep inside with precise targeting. We can destroy them and their bases."

Terror Groups Shifting Westward After Operation Sindoor

The Air Chief’s remarks came after the success of Operation Sindoor that destroyed nine high-profile terrorist hideouts across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and mainland Pakistan. These included camps run by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Following these strikes, intelligence reports confirmed that terrorist groups are relocating their operations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) a rugged region in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border.

According to sources, JeM and HM have begun establishing new bases in areas like Mansehra and Lower Dir, well beyond the reach of regular surveillance.

Terror Groups Operating Under New Names

Intelligence also pointed to rebranding efforts by terror outfits to avoid international scrutiny. Jaish-e-Mohammed recently organised a recruitment event in Mansehra under the banner of a "religious gathering". It plans another larger event in Peshawar on September 25 under the name Al-Murabitun, which means "The Guardians" in Arabic.

Similarly, Hizbul Mujahideen has set up a new training camp in Lower Dir, called HM 313, named after the historic Battle of Badr and Al-Qaeda’s notorious Brigade 313.

According to official reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw over 600 terror attacks between January and August 2025. These attacks killed 138 civilians and injured over 350. At least 79 Pakistani police personnel lost their lives during this period, with August alone witnessing 129 terror incidents.

Districts like Bannu, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Dir are seeing the highest levels of violence.

India Ready for Any Threat: Air Force Chief

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stated that India's strategy and military readiness remain unchanged. He said that the Indian Air Force is fully capable of conducting precision strikes at any depth, provided actionable intelligence is available.

“Our options remain open. We are prepared to strike whenever and wherever necessary,” the Air Chief said.

IAF Chief also revealed Indian Air Force had inflicted “substantial damage” on multiple key military assets.