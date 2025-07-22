After PM Modi's Offer, India Dispatches Medical Team To Dhaka To Treat Fighter Jet Crash Victims

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to assist the victims of Dhaka's fighter jet crash, India, displaying a heartwarming gesture, has pledged its support to Bangladesh. At least 31 people were killed in the deadly fighter jet crash, mostly children, in Dhaka. After the tragic air crash, PM Modi expressed his condolences on July 21, and extended all possible support to the victims. Now, India has decided to dispatch a team of burn specialists and medical staff to Dhaka to treat the victims.

The Indian medical team, comprising experienced doctors and nurses, will assess the condition of patients and recommend further treatment and specialised care in India if necessary. Additional medical teams may also be deployed depending on the preliminary assessment and treatment. India's gesture showed its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to its neighbour in times of need.

The crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara occurred on Monday, and the locals are still reeling from the aftermath. The crash resulted in 31 fatalities, including 16 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), 10 at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and others at various hospitals. Over 165 people were injured, many with severe burns, prompting the authorities to rush medical teams to the scene.

The Dhaka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered the government to form a technical committee to investigate the crash. The court has also directed the government to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured, both at home and abroad, and to implement fire safety measures in educational institutions nationwide.