New Delhi: Days after Republic TV's undercover sting operation on fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, the Centre has widened its crackdown on his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), authorising state governments and Union Territories to take action against the organisation's funds and properties under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a Gazette notification issued on Thursday, November 26, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cited Section 42 of the UAPA to delegate powers under Sections 7 and 8 of the law to state governments and Union Territory administrations. The IRF is still prohibited as an illegal organization, but the move gives local authorities the authority to manage the financial resources and locations associated with it.

The development comes after Republic TV aired an undercover investigation in October 2026, in which Special Correspondent Aniruddha Bhakat tracked Naik to Tamara Residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia, and met him for over an hour.

What Can States Now Do Against Zakir Naik's IRF?

The most recent directive allows state governments and UT administrations to use authority previously granted to the Center under Sections 7 and 8 of the UAPA.

Advertisement

Restrictions on the use or transfer of money, securities, and other financial assets thought to be meant for the operations of an illegal group are covered in Section 7. Additionally, it allows authorized personnel to review financial activities connected to these assets.

On the other hand, Section 8 gives authorities the authority to report locations that they believe are being used for activities connected to an illegal organization. These could consist of homes, structures, and other assets.

Advertisement

Authorities have the authority to control access to a location and place limitations on the usage of movable assets located there once it has been brought under the provision. With the latest delegation, state and UT authorities can directly exercise these powers in matters concerning the IRF.

The notification specifically refers to the Centre's November 13 declaration of the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association.

"The Central Government declared the Islamic Research Foundation an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 6182 Dated November 13, 2026, published in the Gazette of India; in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association," the notification said.

Why Has The Centre Extended The Ban On IRF?

The most recent action comes after the Center decided on November 13 to prolong the IRF prohibition under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA for an additional five years. On November 14, the previous prohibition was set to expire.

On November 17, 2016, the organization was initially deemed an illegal association due to accusations that it was inciting hatred and animosity between religious communities. The Center has persisted in suing the charity ever since.

The organization remained subject to the anti-terror law after the November 13 announcement extended the limitations for a further five years. The authorities that can take action against its financial resources and properties have been considerably expanded by the most recent transfer of powers to states and UTs.

Where Is Zakir Naik And What Is India's Case Against Him?

Naik, who hails from Maharashtra, was outside India when the IRF was first banned in 2016. He has been residing in Malaysia since then.

His Indian passport was revoked in 2017 following a request from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had registered a case against him.

Indian agencies also approached Interpol seeking a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the preacher. The first request was submitted in May 2017, with further clarifications provided in August and October that year.

However, during its 102nd session in December 2017, the Interpol Commission reportedly considered the request premature, citing the absence of a charge-sheet when the original application was filed.

After a fresh court warrant was issued on November 24, 2017, Indian agencies submitted another request for a Red Corner Notice on January 3, 2018. A response to the renewed request remains awaited.

India also sent a provisional arrest and extradition request to Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 19, 2018, after confirming that Naik had been granted permanent residency in the country.