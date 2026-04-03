After RG Kar Lift Tragedy, 12 Patients Face Near-Death Experience As NRS Hospital Ceiling Collapses In Bengal

New Delhi: Just weeks after a fatal lift accident at RG Kar Medical College horrified the state, the West Bengal’s public healthcare infrastructure has come under fire again after a part of the ceiling collapsed in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) section at the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in the state.

As per reports, 12 critically ill patients narrowly escaped a major tragedy after the collapse which took place on the sixth floor of the UNB building on Friday morning.

'Disaster waiting to happen'

As per sources, massive cracks had reportedly been visible for some time and the authorities were already informed about the same through a letter recently.

The incident was described as a 'disaster waiting to happen,' as deep cracks in the pillars and walls had appeared well before the structural failure. When the ceiling finally gave way, the impact was violent enough to cave in the floor below.

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Significantly, at the time of the collapse, 12 patients were being treated in the unit. Hospital staff acted swiftly to evacuate the area, and miraculously, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Immediate Fallout

In the wake of the collapse, the affected Critical Care Unit has been completely closed and all 12 patients have been shifted to alternative wards to ensure their safety.

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A Pattern of Negligence?

This latest failure comes on the heels of the March 20 tragedy at RG Kar Hospital, where 40-year-old Arup Bandopadhyay lost his life after being crushed by a malfunctioning elevator. The back-to-back incidents at two of the state's premier medical institutions have sparked outrage among the public and the medical community.