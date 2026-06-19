After Shiv Sena UBT, NCP (SP) Split 2.0 Next? Five Sharad Pawar MPs in Touch with Ajit Pawar Faction

New Delhi: Amid ongoing speculation of a possible split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is reportedly also facing its own internal challenge, with several MPs allegedly in touch with the Ajit Pawar camp.

According to sources, five of the eight Lok Sabha MPs belonging to the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are reportedly in contact with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, fuelling speculation of another major political realignment in Maharashtra, a move that may eventually lead to a split within the party's parliamentary wing.

Several leaders within the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) have reportedly acknowledged that some MPs and MLAs are in touch with the Ajit Pawar camp.

As per reports, senior leader and former minister Dharmarao Baba Atram claimed that around five MPs from the Sharad Pawar faction are in contact with leaders from the rival faction and that major political developments could unfold in the coming months.

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The development comes at a time when Maharashtra politics is witnessing intense speculation over possible defections and shifting alliances ahead of future political battles at both the state and national levels

If the numbers materialise, the move could potentially satisfy the two-thirds requirement needed to avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions. The Sharad Pawar faction currently has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha.

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High-Level Meeting in Delhi Fuels Speculation

Further, political buzz intensified after a high-level meeting reportedly took place in Delhi involving NCP leader Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar.

According to sources, Sunetra Pawar, who is also associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 18.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the agenda of the meeting, reports suggest discussions may have included possible political developments within Maharashtra.

Comes Amid Shiv Sena UBT Defection Speculation

The latest developments come amid similar reports involving the Shiv Sena (UBT), where several MPs are believed to be considering a switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Despite the growing speculation, neither the Sharad Pawar faction nor the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has officially confirmed any impending split.