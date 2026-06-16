Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz, Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs on June 22

New Delhi: Amid intensifying speculation over a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) under the "Operation Tiger," party chief Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of all MLAs from his faction on June 22 at 4 PM in Mumbai.

The meeting comes days after Thackeray held discussions with party MPs amid reports that several are considering switching allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The gathering will be held at the party office, Shivalaya, and is expected to focus on the political situation within the party ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

The latest meeting follows growing reports that a section of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and MLAs are in touch with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

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According to sources, as many as seven MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction could split and join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena by the end of June.

Reports also suggest that around 14 to 15 MLAs are in contact with the ruling faction, fuelling concerns of a fresh political setback for the UBT camp.

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The buzz has intensified following claims by leaders from the Shinde faction that "Operation Tiger" is nearing completion.

‘Who Want to Leave Are Free To Go’: Uddhav's Message to MPs

The developments come shortly after Uddhav Thackeray reportedly told party MPs that those wishing to leave the party were free to do so.

Addressing concerns over possible defections, Thackeray is said to have told party leaders that there was little point in retaining individuals who were no longer committed to the organisation.

His remarks were seen as a direct response to speculation surrounding rebel MPs who skipped a recent meeting called by him at Matoshree.

Five MPs Reportedly Exploring Separate Group

Political speculation gained momentum after reports emerged that five Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs who skipped Thackeray's meeting are considering forming a separate parliamentary group before eventually merging with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The rumours were further fuelled after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh met Union Minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi.

Following the meeting, Jadhav claimed that several MPs in the UBT camp were unhappy with the party leadership and felt more aligned with Eknath Shinde's leadership.

The June 22 meeting is particularly significant as it coincides with the beginning of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

Party insiders describe the gathering as a "review meeting," but political observers believe the primary objective is to assess dissatisfaction within the ranks and prevent a potential exodus of legislators.

Sources suggest Uddhav Thackeray may hold one-on-one discussions with MLAs to understand grievances and gauge the extent of support within the party.

Shinde Camp Claims 'Operation Tiger' Is On Track

Adding to the political drama, Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader and former MP Krupal Tumane recently claimed that seven MPs and 16 MLAs are in touch with the Shinde camp.

He asserted that all preparations for "Operation Tiger" were complete and described Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as its "chief doctor."

Meanwhile, a recent meeting between Shinde and former Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Anant Kalse has further fuelled speculation about an impending political realignment.

With reports of rebel MPs and MLAs preparing to switch camps and the Monsoon Session around the corner, the coming days are expected to be critical for Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT).