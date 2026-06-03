After TCS Nashik, Ex-Wipro Pune Employee Claims Pressure to Convert and Forced Resignation

A major controversy has hit the IT sector in Pune, echoing recent allegations involving TCS in Nashik. A former employee of Wipro Technologies has leveled serious charges of religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation against the company. The development has led to an official complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and a formal legal notice served to the IT giant.

Details of the Alleged Religious Harassment

The allegations came to light during a press conference organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Pune. Speaking at the event, the former employee shared her ordeal while working at Wipro’s Hinjawadi campus. She claimed that a colleague consistently pressured her to convert to Islam and urged her to enter into a relationship with a Muslim man.

According to the complainant, this colleague interfered in her personal life and actively encouraged her to abandon her Hindu faith. The colleague reportedly claimed that converting would grant her a better lifestyle and superior opportunities abroad. The woman stated that she strongly objected to these proposals and subsequently restricted all communication with the individual to strictly professional matters.

Claims of Bias and Corporate Inaction

The issue intensified when the employee sought internal recourse. She alleged that she formally reported the ongoing harassment to senior company officials, but her concerns were completely ignored, and no action was taken against the colleague. Instead, she claimed, a counter-complaint was filed against her before Wipro’s internal Ombuds Committee.

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Furthermore, the former employee accused certain company officials of displaying blatant bias during the subsequent inquiry. She stated that despite submitting concrete evidence and raising concerns through official channels, her side of the story was never adequately considered.

Allegations of Forced Resignation

The situation culminated in August 2025, when the complainant was allegedly forced out of the company. She stated that she was called into a Microsoft Teams meeting by company representatives and compelled to resign. According to her, this resignation was obtained entirely without her consent and without giving her a fair opportunity to present her case.

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Advocate Vivek Bhosale, representing the former employee, stated that the resignation was secured under intense pressure, directly violating established principles of natural justice and labor law.

"A legal notice has been issued to Wipro seeking reinstatement of the employee with continuity of service, cancellation of the resignation and compensation of ₹50 lakh for alleged mental trauma and reputational damage," Bhosale stated.

The legal notice additionally demands an official apology and strict action against the individuals responsible for the harassment. It warns of civil, criminal, and labor court proceedings if Wipro fails to provide a satisfactory resolution within 15 days.

Demands for Government Intervention

Representatives from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, who backed the former employee at the press conference, have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter. They have called upon the Maharashtra government to intervene, stating that the incident raises serious questions regarding workplace safety, religious freedom, and the efficacy of grievance redressal mechanisms within corporate institutions.