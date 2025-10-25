After Tulips, Kashmir Opens Asia’s Largest Chrysanthemum Garden

New Delhi, October 25: In a bid to revive tourism after the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, Kashmir’s first Chrysanthemum Garden, offering a vibrant burst of colour to Kashmir’s fading autumn palette.

Spread across five hectares within the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, the newly launched theme park showcases over 30 lakh blooms from more than 50 chrysanthemum varieties, promising a visual feast that will stretch into the early winter months.

Locally known as ‘Gul-e-Dawood’, the flower is believed to have arrived in Kashmir centuries ago via the Silk Route from China and has long symbolised resilience and renewal in Kashmiri folklore.

The garden’s launch is a strategic move to replicate the success of the Tulip Garden, which drew over 5 million visitors in spring 2025 and generated Rs 1,200 crore in revenue.

Advertisement

Unlike tulips, which bloom briefly in spring, chrysanthemums offer a staggered bloom through November, filling the “grey period” when most flowers wither and tourist options dwindle.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by floriculturists, officials and early visitors, also featured an exhibition of ornamental plants and native floral varieties.

Advertisement

QR codes posted on select trees offer augmented reality insights into pollination cycles and the flower’s medicinal uses in Kashmiri Unani traditions.

The garden’s opening comes at a critical juncture for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which suffered a severe blow following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including tourists. The incident triggered a 70 percent drop in bookings, with cancellations worth crores.

Officials estimate the Chrysanthemum Garden could attract 2-3 million visitors this season, generating Rs 500-700 crore in direct revenue. The garden also aligns with the Autumn Flower Festival, now in its third year, which has seen a 25% rise in domestic travellers seeking alternatives to adventure treks curtailed by security advisories.

Priya Sharma, an architect from Delhi, described the experience as “a hug from Kashmir.”

“As golden chinar leaves blanket the Valley, a new floral spectacle blooms at Zabarwan’s foothills. We’ve blended tradition with tech to enrich visitors’ understanding,” said gardener Fayaz Reshi.