After Twisha, 24-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death In Greater Noida Over Dowry Harassment; Husband, In-Laws Arrested

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding the death of Bhopal's Twisha Sharma had barely settled when another newlywed woman, married just 14 months ago in Greater Noida, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a roof.

The incident is being treated as a dowry death, with the deceased woman Deepika's family accusing her in-laws of murder. Taking swift action, the police have arrested both her husband and father-in-law. Deepika’s uncle claimed that her body bore visible injury marks, as per news reports.

Where incident took place

The incident took place in Jalpura, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 3 police station in Greater Noida, resulting in the death of a married woman named Deepika Nagar.

As per reports, in his police complaint, Deepika's father, Sanjay, stated that he had married his daughter to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura, on December 11, 2024, spending approximately ₹1 crore on the wedding.

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Despite this, her in-laws persistently demanded a Fortuner car and an additional ₹50 lakh in dowry, while subjecting Deepika to continuous mental and physical abuse. The father noted that he had repeatedly attempted to reason with both his daughter and her in-laws prior to the tragedy.

What cops said

Shailendra Kumar Singh, DCP Central Noida, says, “Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a rooftop. Acting immediately upon this information, the police reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are currently being undertaken, including the preparation of the inquest report and the arrangement of a post-mortem examination for the deceased. Based on a written complaint submitted by the deceased's family members, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law; in connection with this matter, the deceased's husband and father-in-law have been arrested. Further collection of evidence and other legal proceedings are currently underway.”

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What was the case?

The victim's father stated that on May 17, his daughter Deepika called to inform him that her in-laws were beating her and demanding a car and cash for dowry, as per reports.

Although Sanjay visited the in-laws' house that evening to resolve the matter, he received a phone call later that night informing him that Deepika had fallen from the roof and urging him to come to the hospital. Upon his arrival, he discovered his daughter was dead and noted multiple injuries on her body.

The father has alleged that Deepika's in-laws murdered her and threw her body from the third floor.