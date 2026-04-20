After Vijay's 3D Hologram, TVK's Robot Steals The Spotlight In Coimbatore Campaign | Watch

Coimbatore: Days after a 3D hologram of actor-politician Vijay stole the show at a road show in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam, the TVK has added another attraction to its high-tech poll strategy by using a humanoid robot in one of its campaign at Coimbatore.

The party that is making its debut in the state assembly polls, does not feature any high-profile candidates or campaigners supporting them, except the superstar Vijay himself. However, that has not deterred the TVK from making its campaign innovative, high-tech, and stealing national headlines.

The TVK candidate in Coimbatore South, Sethil Kumar, used a humanoid robot to campaign at Coimbatore's Racecourse Road on Monday morning, turning several heads. Notably, the robot was dressed in TVK colours.

A video from the campaign, which has now gone viral, showed people gathering around the robot to click selfies. Some even shook hands with it. All this, while Senthil Kumar sought votes from people for the April 23 election.

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This comes days after the TVK's Kumbakonam candidate Vinoth Ravi used a life-sized 3D hologram of Vijay in a road show, alongside him, while delivering a speech from his campaign vehicle. The hologram drew large crowds at the rally, and the same ‘hologram Vijay’ went on to be used in other campaigns as well.

"Are you ready to whistle? Our vote is our right, and no one can take us for granted," the hologram of Vijay was heard saying.

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Apart from the robot and the 3D hologram, TVK has also used a mannequin of Vijay-lookalikes to draw crowds at several of its public rallies.