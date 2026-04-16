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Chennai: TVK Chief Vijay Booked At 3 Police Stations Over Unauthorized Roadshow; Party Alleges Political Vendetta

The legal pressure on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has escalated after the Greater Chennai Police registered three fresh FIRs for alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations.

Namya Kapur
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Chennai: TVK Chief Vijay Booked At Chennai Police Stations Over Unauthorized Roadshow; Party Alleges Political Vendetta
Chennai: TVK Chief Vijay Booked At 3 Police Stations Over Unauthorized Roadshow; Party Alleges Political Vendetta | Image: X

Chennai: The legal pressure for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay has intensified, as the Greater Chennai Police registered three fresh cases against him and top party functionaries for alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations.

The cases, filed in West Mambalam, Nungambakkam, and Vepery, centre on the party’s transition from permitted stationary meetings to unauthorised "rolling roadshows."

This is a developing story.

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Namya Kapur
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