After Viral Clips, Probe Ordered Into ‘VIP Treatment’ of Convicts at Bengaluru Jail

New Delhi: Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has come under scrutiny after viral videos allegedly showing prisoners living a lavish lifestyle surfaced online.

Following the controversy, Director General of Prisons (ADGP) B. Dayananda has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and instructed officials to verify the authenticity of the videos, which reportedly feature convicted inmates Umesh Reddy and Tarun.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also assured that a thorough probe will be conducted into the matter and a comprehensive report will be submitted soon.

Who are the Convicts featured in the Clips?

According to reports, Umesh Reddy, a serial rapist convicted of raping 20 women and murdering 18 of them between 1996 and 2022, was seen using multiple mobile phones and watching television inside the jail.

The second convict, Tarun, who is accused in a major gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, was seen using a phone and cooking in his cell.

This is not the first time that such allegations have surfaced. In 2024, a similar controversy erupted after videos showed inmates Vishal, Sagar, and Sonu using smartphones and allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotics inside the Kalaburagi prison in Karnataka.

Despite these allegations, jail authorities have refuted claims of a luxurious lifestyle enjoyed by inmates within the prison.