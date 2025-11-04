Coimbatore Gang-Rape: All Three Accused With Prior Criminal Charges Arrested After 48-Hour Manhunt

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a female college student near Coimbatore airport on Sunday, November 2, at around 11 PM. The accused, named Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were apprehended after a 48-hour manhunt. Police confirmed that the suspects are from Sivaganga district and received information from special teams that they were hiding in an area slightly away from the crime scene. The suspects were caught at night following a brief confrontation with police; they were shot in the legs while attempting to escape after attacking officers. According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter.

It has also been revealed that the three men have prior criminal charges against them, including rape.

The student was kidnapped and gang-rapped on Sunday

The 20-year-old student was talking to her male friend, Vinith, in a car parked on the rear side of the airport. The three youths, who were passing by, allegedly attacked Vinith and dragged the girl away. Vinith, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, informed the police. The three youths gang-raped the student and left her before fleeing the scene.

Police conducting a search operation found the student without clothes and rescued her. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The victim's friend, Vinith, was admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.

Soon after police formed seven special teams to find the accused.

BJP Mahila Morcha National President criticised the police for…

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan visited the site of the incident, criticising the police for describing the area as “remote.” According to a report in ANI, Srinivasan claimed that the spot has been a hub of anti-social activities. She further demanded better protection and safety measures from the authorities. "We are standing at the location where the incident happened yesterday. The car window was broken, and she was taken to a nearby area. This is not a remote location; residential colonies are nearby, and people have easy access to this area. The police are claiming it was a very remote area, but in reality, it is part of the city," she told ANI.