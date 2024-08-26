Published 14:32 IST, August 26th 2024
After Viral Photo of VIP Treatment, Actor Darshan May be Transferred to Another Jail: Reports
Those seated with Darshan are rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since June 11 | Image: Republic Kannada
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:32 IST, August 26th 2024