Published 14:32 IST, August 26th 2024

After Viral Photo of VIP Treatment, Actor Darshan May be Transferred to Another Jail: Reports

Those seated with Darshan are rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena.

Google News
  
Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since June 11
Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since June 11 | Image: Republic Kannada
