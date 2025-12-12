'Age is Not on Kharge's Side': Congress MLA Calls for Priyanka Gandhi to Take Over Party Leadership | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Senior Odisha Congress leader Mohammed Moquim made a significant statement on Friday regarding the party's leadership, asserting that “responsibility is in the wrong hands,” demanding that young leaders be brought forward to tackle the difficult situation the party is going through.

"Age is not on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's side... Priyanka Gandhi should take a leadership role," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Moquim revealed he has written to Sonia Gandhi concerning the issue, demanding a change in leadership.

"I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi stating that the party is going through a difficult phase and needs her advice and new leadership," he said.

Further showcasing his belief, he added, "I know that Sonia ji and the CWC members will definitely discuss this."

Citing his failed attempt to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for around three years, Moquim said leaders were earlier encouraged, heard, and valued under Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.

"Our guardian is Sonia Gandhi; her sacrifice India can never forget. After the demise of Rajiv Gandhi, the way she took command of the Congress, the UPA government was created, the reforms she made in 10 years..."

Highlighting the party’s alarming status in Odisha, where it has lost six Assembly elections since 2000, Moquim noted it lost the recent Nuapada byelection by a margin of 83,000 votes in the parliamentary segment of OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das. He said Das has lost three consecutive polls and was earlier associated with an ideology opposed to the Congress.