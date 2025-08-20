Agni V - India’s Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Chandipora

Chandipora: India successfully test-fired its Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) on Wednesday, the 'Agni V', from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located in Chandipur, Odisha. The launch was executed by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), which is responsible for the management of India's nuclear assets, under the authority of the Ministry of Defence.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence confirmed the successful test, noting, "Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni V’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command." This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development and validation of India's strategic deterrent capabilities.

What Do We Know About Agni V ?

The Agni V system, a cornerstone of India's strategic arsenal, incorporates state-of-the-art indigenous avionics and sophisticated high-accuracy sensor packages. These technologies are engineered to ensure that the missile's re-entry vehicle can successfully navigate and strike its intended target with a high degree of precision. Propelled by a reliable three-stage solid-fuelled engine, the missile represents a major achievement for India's defence research and engineering sectors.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Agni-5 is among India's most formidable long-range missile systems. With a demonstrated capability to engage targets at distances exceeding 5,000 kilometres, its range is reportedly being further enhanced. As recently as June 2025, reports indicated that the DRDO is actively working on modifications to extend the missile's operational range to approximately 7,500 kilometres. A key feature of the Agni-5 is its ability to carry and deliver multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), allowing it to launch three warheads simultaneously against different targets.

The missile's design integrates advanced technologies across its navigation, guidance, warhead, and engine systems, substantially bolstering India's strategic deterrence posture. The ministry emphasized that this successful test serves to reaffirm the nation's commitment to a policy of credible minimum deterrence and highlights the operational readiness of its armed forces.