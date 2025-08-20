'Congress Falsely Implicated Me in Fabricated Case Over Political Vendetta': Amit Shah Recalls Time He Was Arrested As Gujarat Minister

In a series of posts on social media, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted the Congress party, alleging that he was framed in a fabricated case that led to his arrest while he was a minister in Gujarat.

His posts came after an uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha when Shah tabled three new bills, including a Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove any Prime Minister or Chief Minister facing allegations of corruption or serious offenses who has been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Amit Shah Vs Congress On The Three New Bills

Opposition MPs from the INDI bloc opposed the bills. A war of words broke out between the Union Home Minister and opposition MPs after Shah introduced the three bills.

A fiery exchange took place between Congress MP KC Venugopal and Amit Shah.

Venugopal said, “Many are saying this is to bring morality in politics. When the Hon’ble Home Minister was a minister in Gujarat, he was arrested!”

Responding to Venugopal, Shah said, “I want to clear the record. When false allegations were made against me, I resigned citing ethical reasons, and until I was acquitted by the court, I did not assume any constitutional position. This teaches us the importance of ethics.”

Elaborating further on the matter, Shah said in his X post, “Today in the House, a Congress leader made a personal remark against me, saying that when the Congress trapped me in a completely fabricated case and had me arrested, I did not resign.

"I want to remind Congress that I had resigned even before being arrested. I did not hold any constitutional position, even after being released on bail, until the court fully acquitted me. The fake case against me was dismissed by the court with the clear observation that it was motivated by political vendetta,” he added in his post.

He further said that the BJP and NDA always stood for ethical values and cited the example of Lal Krishna Advani, who also resigned from his post after allegations were made against him.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA have always stood for ethical values. Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji also resigned from his post as soon as allegations were made against him. On the other hand, the Congress party continues to carry forward the unethical tradition started by Smt. Indira Gandhi ji,” he said.

“The BJP and the NDA have always stood for moral values. Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji too had resigned from his post merely on the basis of allegations. On the other hand, the Congress party continues to carry forward the unethical tradition started by Smt. Indira Gandhi. The very same Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, to safeguard whom from the law the Congress party had once brought an ordinance, a move that was opposed by Shri Rahul Gandhi too—is being embraced by Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan in Patna today. The people clearly understand this double standard,” Shah further said.

Shah also stated that the opposition knew the bill would be placed before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) but still opposed it in Parliament.

“It was already made clear that this bill would be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee of Parliament for detailed discussion, yet the entire INDI Alliance, under Congress’s leadership, shamelessly united to oppose it in a disgraceful manner to shield corruption,” he said in his post.

The Union Home Minister concluded his post, stating, “Today the Opposition stands completely exposed before the people.”

About Amit Shah's Arrest In 2010

Amit Shah was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in July 2010 in connection with the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauser Bi, and associate Tulsiram Prajapati and remanded to judicial custody at Sabarmati Jail.

Shah was serving as the Home Minister of Gujarat at that time.

He had resigned from his post even before the arrest. He was granted bail on October 29, the same year.

In December 2014, a special CBI court acquitted him from all charges due to lack of evidence.

Amit Shah Justifies Introducing The Three New Bills

In another X post, Shah accused the Congress of being attached to power and attempting to ensure that their heads of state remain immune to legal action against them.

“On one hand, PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has introduced a constitutional amendment to bring himself into the ambit of law. On the other hand, under the leadership of Congress, the entire opposition has opposed it in order to remain above the law, run governments from jail, and cling to power,” Shah said.

“The nation also remembers the time when, in this very august House, then Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji, through Constitutional Amendment No. 39, granted special privilege to the Prime Minister, ensuring that no legal action could be taken against her,” he added.

Highlighting the purpose behind introducing the law, he said, “While the Congress’s work culture and policy have been to place the prime minister above the law through constitutional amendments, the BJP’s policy is to bring our own prime minister, ministers, and chief ministers under the ambit of law.”

Shah Lists Regulations To Be Brought Into Effect By The Three Bills

In yet another X post, the Union Home Minister emphasized the importance of the bills he introduced.

“On account of the Modi government's commitment to restoring moral standards in politics and in view of the public resentment towards the menace, today with the Lok Sabha speaker's permission, I tabled constitutional amendment bills that will prevent people from holding important constitutional positions like Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Union or State Minister while in jail,” he said.

Highlighting the purpose behind introducing the laws, Shah listed a few factors and stressed how there will be greater transparency in the political system.

“The purpose is to elevate the declining moral standards and maintaining integrity in politics,” he said.

Shah listed three points to substantiate his arguments for introducing the law through the three bills:

(1) No person who is arrested and in jail can function as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister in the Union or State Government.

(2) When the Constitution was framed, its makers could not have imagined that in the future, political leaders would refuse to resign on moral grounds even after being arrested. In recent years, the country has witnessed shocking instances where chief ministers or ministers continued to run governments from jail without resigning.

(3) The bills also provide that an accused politician must obtain bail within 30 days of arrest. If they fail to secure bail within 30 days, then on the 31st day, either the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister will have to remove them; otherwise, by law, they will cease to remain eligible to function. Once granted bail through due legal process, such leaders may be reinstated to their positions.