Empowering Agniveers: Haryana Govt Increases Reservation Quota, Offers Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has taken an important step to support the Agniveers, the youth who have served in the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, the government decided to increase the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment from 10% to 20%. The government's move is in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's request to all states to increase the reservation for Agniveers in police recruitment.

The Agnipath scheme, launched by the central government in 2022, aimed to recruit young aspirants as Agniveers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for a period of four years. The scheme has been designed to provide an opportunity for the youth to serve in the armed forces and gain valuable skills and experience. After completing their four-year term, Agniveers will be absorbed in various government departments and public sector undertakings, where their skills and experience can be utilised.

Also Read | CBI Director Appointment Meeting: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Joins PMO Meeting Alongside LoP Rahul Gandhi

Benefits For Agniveers

The Haryana government has announced several benefits for Agniveers, including a 20% reservation in police recruitment, 1% horizontal reservation in recruitment to Group B posts, and 5% horizontal reservation for Group C posts. Additionally, Agniveers will be granted a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for Group B and C government posts, and up to 5 years for the first batch of Agniveers. Agniveers will also be exempted from appearing in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts relatable to the skill specialisation obtained by them during their training.

Support For Entrepreneurship And Self-Employment

The Haryana government has also announced several benefits to support entrepreneurship and self-employment among Agniveers. These include an annual subsidy of Rs 60,000 per person to any industry employing Agniveers, provided the Agniveer receives a monthly salary of over Rs 30,000. Additionally, Agniveers will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for setting up their own business or enterprise.

1 Crore Ex-Gratia Grant For Battle Casualty Agniveers

In another big move, the Haryana government has decided to provide an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the families of Battle Casualty Agniveers. The state government's step is aimed at providing support to the families of Agniveers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces.