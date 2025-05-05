CBI Director Appointment Meeting: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Joins PMO Meeting Alongside LoP Rahul Gandhi

Updated May 5th 2025, 19:07 IST
New Delhi: A crucial meeting regarding the appointment of the new CBI Director is underway at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in attendance. The meeting will ensure a consensus-driven approach to the appointment process of the CBI Director.
The appointment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director undergoes a critical process that requires careful consideration, given the agency's important role in investigating high-profile cases and maintaining the integrity of the country's law enforcement framework. The CBI Director is responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, ensuring that investigations are conducted with utmost professionalism and impartiality. As such, the appointment process involves discussion and consensus of the PMO, the CJI, and the LoP, to ensure that the selected candidate possesses the requisite experience, and independence.
The meeting at the PMO was an important development in the appointment process, with CJI Sanjiv Khanna, LoP, and Rahul Gandhi participating in the discussions. The presence of these high-profile individuals showcases the importance of the CBI Director's role and the need for a transparent and consultative approach to the appointment process. According to sources, the meeting deliberated on the selection process.
Published May 5th 2025, 18:57 IST