AGP Stands Firm on Its Own Principles, Says Atul Bora Amid Alliance Politics

Dispur: With the Assam Legislative Assembly elections approaching, Atul Bora, President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), has struck a confident note on the prospects of the ruling alliance. He believes the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well-positioned to secure at least 100 seats, pointing to what he describes as strong public support for the government’s performance.

When asked on the turncoat MLAs who were given candidature from the AGP, for which it is being widely alleged that the BJP had influenced the regional party even in distribution of the party tickets, Bora made it clear that AGP continues to stand firmly on its own principles, even while being part of the alliance and said that same has also happened in all political parties. He stressed that the party has not diluted its identity or core ideology in the process of working alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to him, alliances are not about complete agreement on every issue, but about working together on broader goals while respecting differences.

“There are issues where we agree and issues where we differ,” Bora said, underlining what he called a practical approach to coalition politics. He added that such differences are natural, but they do not come in the way of decisions taken in the larger interest of Assam and its people.

One of the key areas where AGP and BJP are on the same page, Bora said, is the question of infiltration and illegal migration. He accused the Indian National Congress (Congress) of failing to adequately protect the state’s borders during its years in power. In contrast, he claimed, the present government is taking concrete steps to address the issue and strengthen border security.

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Bora also referred to the implementation of the Assam Accord, saying that several of its provisions are now being acted upon. With the Ministry of Home Affairs playing a central role, he said there is better coordination between the state and the Centre. This, he argued, reflects the advantage of the “double engine” model, where both governments work in tandem.

On governance, Bora maintained that the NDA has largely delivered on its promises. According to him, people have been able to see and feel the changes, and this has shaped public perception in favour of the current dispensation. He also drew a comparison with previous Congress-led governments, suggesting that the difference in delivery is evident on the ground.

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Development, he said, remains at the heart of the NDA’s campaign. Better roads, connectivity, and basic services are issues that matter directly to people, and the government’s focus has been on these areas. Bora emphasized that voters are looking at performance rather than just political messaging.