Counter Intelligence Wing Cracks LeT Module in Kashmir, Seizes Digital Evidence in 10 Raids

Srinagar: In a counter-terror operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence Wing dismantled a Lashkar-e-Taiba–run recruitment network spanning Srinagar, Ganderbal and Shopian, exposing deep cross-border links and encrypted communication channels.

Officials said searches were conducted at 10 locations under warrants issued by the special NIA court in Srinagar, tied to FIR No. 01/2026 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The raids resulted in the seizure of incriminating digital devices, SIM cards, laptops, and documents crucial to the investigation.

The key figure in the exposed module is Shabir Ahmad Lone, a native of Kangan in Ganderbal, who operates under the aliases “Raju” and “Zafar Saddique.”

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Lone, described as “highly radicalised and trained,” underwent structured arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; the 21-day Daura-e-Aam (basic arms and grenade handling) followed by the three-month Daura-e-Khas (advanced training in AK rifles, LMGs, rocket launchers, and IED-making).

Investigators revealed that Lone began as an over-ground worker in the late 1990s before formally joining LeT in the early 2000s. He infiltrated India via the Bangladesh border, participated in conspiracies behind high-profile attacks, and later exfiltrated to Bangladesh. From there, he has been orchestrating recruitment and radicalisation, maintaining close ties with senior leadership of proscribed outfits.

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Meanwhile, CIK had earlier arrested Irfan Ahmad Wani, a 45-year-old religious functionary from Shopian’s Heerpura, who was allegedly in continuous contact with Lone and other handlers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Wani is accused of facilitating recruitment, radicalisation, and logistical support at the local level through encrypted messaging platforms.

Officials further informed that the ongoing probe seeks to dismantle the wider terror ecosystem, targeting over-ground workers, facilitators, conduits, and sympathisers both within Jammu and Kashmir and abroad, particularly in Bangladesh.

An investigating officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “This module was not just about local recruitment; it was a sophisticated network with deep cross-border linkages. Lone’s training and operational history make him a dangerous asset, and dismantling his chain is a significant step toward weakening Lashkar-e-Taiba’s ecosystem in the Valley."