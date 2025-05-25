Agra: Hoax E-Mail Threat to Blow Up Taj Mahal with RDX, Police Registers FIR

Agra: Chaos erupted among Agra police after the tourism department received a hoax email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal, prompting an urgent security response and investigation.

Authorities have registered an FIR after the tourism department received an e-mail threatening to bomb the Taj Mahal using RDX, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The threat, received on Saturday, claimed that RDX and IED had been planted inside the iconic 17th-century monument, prompting an immediate security response. A thorough search operation was conducted across the premises to ensure public safety.

Taj Mahal security official, stated that the search operation was carried out effectively without disrupting tourists. He further confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged at the local cybercrime police station to investigate the source of the threat.