Agra Teachers' MLC Poll Row: ECI Suspends 6 Officers For Lapses, Orders Action Against 21 Others

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of 6 supervisory officers for lapses during polling in the Agra Teachers' Constituency election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and directed disciplinary proceedings against 21 other personnel.

As per reports, the action pertains to irregularities reported during the original polling conducted on October 23 at 3 polling stations, which the Commission subsequently declared void, ordering a fresh poll. The poll body flagged the failure of supervisory officers to maintain effective oversight and proper control at and around the polling stations, calling it a serious dereliction of duty that could not be condoned.

The ECI observed that the officers entrusted with supervisory responsibilities had failed to ensure effective supervision and maintain proper control within and in the vicinity of the polling stations. Terming the lapse as serious, the Commission stated that such dereliction of duty could not be overlooked, warranting stringent action.

The 6 officers against whom suspension has been ordered were deployed at polling stations 21 and 26. The Commission has directed the officials concerned to prepare charge-sheets against them and submit draft copies for the vetting within 10 days of the communication, before formally issuing them.

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6 Suspended, Compliance Report Sought Without Delay

Reports suggested that those ordered to be suspended include Sector Magistrate OP Chak, Crime Branch Inspector Harisharan Singh and Etmaddaula Police Station Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar. Suspension has also been ordered for another Sector Magistrate Vishal Rathore, Additional Inspector Purushottam Pal and Ekta Police Station Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi.

The Commission has directed the officials concerned to initiate immediate action against the 6 officers and submit a compliance report without delay.

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Disciplinary Proceedings Against 21 Other Personnel

Apart from the 6 supervisory officers, the ECI has ordered disciplinary proceedings against 21 other personnel in connection with the polling irregularities. The personnel include 5 polling officials, comprising 2 presiding officers and 3 polling officers, and 16 police personnel, including 5 head constables and 11 constables.

The Commission has also directed the Agra divisional commissioner to immediately fix responsibility for the incidents that necessitated the re-poll, including examining the role of police personnel and polling officials.

Re-Poll Ordered After October 23 Poll Declared Void

On October 24, amid allegations of irregularities, the Election Commission ordered a re-poll at polling stations 20, 21 and 26 in the Agra Teachers’ Constituency. It declared the polling held at the 3 stations on October 23 void.