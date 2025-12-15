Ahead Of Assuming Charge As BJP Working President, Nitin Nubin Pays Tribute To Father In Bihar's Patna

Patna: A day after being appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president, Bihar minister Nitin Nabin on Monday paid tribute to his father, veteran BJP leader and former MLA Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, in Patna. Speaking to reporters, he said the party leadership had consistently guided workers and that he was beginning the journey ahead with his father's blessings. He also visited the Mahavir Mandir here to offer his prayers. State BJP chief and Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal accompanied him during his visit to the temple."...I have come to pay tribute to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy.

It is with the blessings of my father that I have reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father..." Nabin Recalling the philosophy of his father and the BJP, the 45-year-old said, “They say always to keep your country first and yourself second, and we have tried our best to work with that mindset...” "I am going to the temple to seek the blessings of the Almighty... The party has always entrusted the party workers with responsibilities and motivated them to work harder. I will strive to stand up to the expectations of the party leadership..." Nabin said.

Nabin, a five-time MLA, will take formal charge as the BJP's National Working President at the BJP headquarters later today. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, “Our newly appointed acting president is going to Delhi today. We will depart from here for Delhi. At the Delhi airport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and officials from both national and state levels will welcome him.

From there, we will go directly to the headquarters, where he will assume the charge... It is a source of great pride that someone from Bihar has become the national acting president...” “Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair.”

The BJP Parliamentary Board approved the appointment of Nabin yesterday. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party. He has been closely associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, serving as a National Executive Committee member and Co-in-charge in 2008, National General Secretary between 2010 and 2013, and Bihar State President of the youth wing from 2016 to 2019.

