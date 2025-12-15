BJP’s 45‑Year‑Old Nitin Nabin Outpaces Opposition Party Chiefs By Decade Or More | Here’s Age Gap Breakdown

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant statement by appointing 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as its national working president, making him the youngest sitting President of a political party in India. Nabin's age sharply contrasts with that of opposition party chiefs, most of whom are well into their late 60s, 70s, or even 80s.

Nabin, who is the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar, has succeeded Jagat Prakash Nadda to become the new National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, Nabin is also the youngest leader to ever be appointed by BJP as the national party chief. The five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency has been hailed as a “young and industrious” leader by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is how his age stands out among that of other party chiefs:

Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge is the presently serving as the President of Indian National Congress (INC). He is 83 years old and has been serving as the Congress chief since 2022. He is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav | Image: SP

Akhilesh Yadav, who is the President of Samajwadi Party (SP), has been serving as the national party head since 2017. Yadav, who earlier served as the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, is 52 years old.

NCP (SP)

Sharad Pawar | Image: ANI

Sharad Pawar is the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). The 85-year-old leader is the founder of NCP who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra thrice.

NC

Omar Abdullah | Image: Facebook

Farooq Abdullah is presently serving as the president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Abdullah, who is the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is 88 years old.

TMC

Mamata Banerjee | Image: Facebook

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently serving as the President of All India Trinamool Congress, is 70 years old. She is also the Founder of the party and the first woman to hold the chair of West Bengal CM.

BSP

Mayawati | Image: ANI

Mayawati holds the chair of the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mayawati is 69 years old and previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for four terms.

DMK

MK Stalin | Image: Facebook