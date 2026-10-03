Ahead Of Punjab Polls, AAP Expels MLA Over Anti-Party Activities
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has reportedly expelled a sitting MLA on charges of anti-party activities in a major disciplinary action to enforce party discipline before the polls.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has reportedly expelled a sitting MLA on charges of anti-party activities in a major disciplinary action to enforce party discipline before the polls.
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