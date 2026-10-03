Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Ahead Of Punjab Polls, AAP Expels MLA Over Anti-Party Activities

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has reportedly expelled a sitting MLA on charges of anti-party activities in a major disciplinary action to enforce party discipline before the polls.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has reportedly expelled a sitting MLA on charges of anti-party activities in a major disciplinary action to enforce party discipline before the polls. | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has reportedly expelled a sitting MLA on charges of anti-party activities in a major disciplinary action to enforce party discipline before the polls.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: