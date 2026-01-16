Madhya Pradesh LoP Accuses Govt of 'Shrinking Responsibility' in Indore Water Contamination Crisis

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, accused the government of "shrinking their responsibility" in the Indore water contamination crisis, ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's likely visit to Bhagirathpura on the 17th.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday said in an X post that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will visit Indore to meet the families of victims who died due to sewage contamination.

Singhar, speaking to ANI, accused the ruling BJP of politicising the humanitarian crisis.

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to meet the affected families in Bhagirathpura, and the BJP is talking about politics... Where is the politics in this? We are talking about Indore; we are talking about those families who have suffered injustice," he stated.

He further accused the administration and the government of failing to take appropriate action on the matter, calling the inaction "a crime".

"Why did this injustice happen? What was their fault? It was the fault of the system, the local administration, and the municipal corporation. I believe this is a crime, and the government is shirking its responsibility...," Singhar said.

Moreover, he emphasised that Rahul Gandhi is coming to "get the affected families justice".

The state Congress staged a protest on Sunday over the contaminated water issue in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. Prominent leaders, including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, senior leader Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, and Meenakshi Natarajan, participated in the protest.

Addressing the media as the march reached Rajwada from the Bada Ganpati area, Umang Singhar accused the BJP of not caring for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura.

"Twenty-one people died, but it makes no difference to the BJP; no one wants to take responsibility. They did not care for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura, yet they claim to worry about Hindus in Bangladesh," Singhar alleged.

On January 7, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma said a survey of water lines is underway in the district, adding that borewells are also being inspected.

The district official said affected families were given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, and free treatment was being provided to people undergoing treatment.