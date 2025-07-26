Republic World
  • Class 10 Girl, Swirling Key Chain, Suddenly Jumps To Death From School Building During Recess, Fellow Students Rush In Panic, Video Surfaces

26 July 2025

Class 10 Girl, Swirling Key Chain, Suddenly Jumps To Death From School Building During Recess, Fellow Students Rush In Panic, Video Surfaces

CCTV video shows 16-year-old student jumping from school building, later dies in hospital.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Jumps Off Building, CCTV Footage Surfaces
 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Jumps Off Building, CCTV Footage Surfaces | Image: X

Ahmedabad:  A 16‑year‑old Class 10 student at Som Lalit School jumped from the 4th floor lobby during recess on July 24. CCTV showed her twirling a keychain moments before. Friends tried to stop her, but she jumped. She passed away during treatment on July 25. Police are investigating motives including possible mental health concerns. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited. 

26 July 2025