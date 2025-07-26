Class 10 Girl, Swirling Key Chain, Suddenly Jumps To Death From School Building During Recess, Fellow Students Rush In Panic, Video Surfaces

Updated 26 July 2025 at 18:38 IST
Ahmedabad: A 16‑year‑old Class 10 student at Som Lalit School jumped from the 4th floor lobby during recess on July 24. CCTV showed her twirling a keychain moments before. Friends tried to stop her, but she jumped. She passed away during treatment on July 25. Police are investigating motives including possible mental health concerns.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
Published 26 July 2025 at 18:19 IST