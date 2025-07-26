'Wrong Turn': Google Maps Error Lands Woman Driving Car Into Ditch In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A woman driving a car in Navi Mumbai fell into a ditch after blindly following route directions on Google Maps.

The incident occurred near Belapur in Navi Mumbai late Friday night, around 1 a.m., while the woman was on her way to Ulwe.

Instead of directing her to take the Bay Bridge in Belapur, the app misdirected her to a route beneath the bridge, leading to Dhruvatara Jetty. As a result, she drove her car into a creek and was seen floating in water.

Upon seeing the woman struggling in the water, officials from the marine security department acted swiftly, rescuing her and assisting in retrieving her submerged car from the ditch. Videos circulating online show a crane being used to pull the woman's white car from the water.

Had it not been for the intervention of the maritime security team at the right time, the situation could have been life threatening for the woman.

Fortunately, due to the prompt response of the officials, she suffered no injuries.