Ahmedabad Decides To Go Begger Free; 3-Day Drive Rescues 244 Homeless People

Ahmedabad witnessed a major anti-begging operation as authorities rescued 244 individuals, including 135 adults and 109 children, during a three-day drive conducted across the city.

The operation covered nearly 75 identified locations that had been marked for intensive searches. The drive was jointly carried out by teams from various departments of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in coordination with the city police.

ACP Himala Joshi of the Women’s Cell, Crime Branch told Republic Media, “We have rescued 135 adults and 109 children. With AMC teams police Deparment specially Mahila Cell and Anti Human Trafficking executed 3 day drive. 75 locations were recognised like outside temples, malls, major crossroads, etc.” She further said as per the Bombay prevention of Begging Act 1959 adults are to be presented in court and children with Child Welfare Committee.

Among these 109, 4 children had no family. For which provisions or investigation will be done by Child Welfare committee. Remaining children are reunited with the family only with condition that a child should never be seen again in any illegal or begging activity.

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Drive highlighted the coordinated efforts undertaken to curb organized begging and ensure the welfare of vulnerable individuals. Vipul Patel, Chief of Urban Community Development, AMC said “Our teams with the help of police rescued the homeless and they were brought a common place. Where in there preliminary medical check up was done before taking them to courts.” He informed further individuals who don’t have family will be sent to Rehabilitation or social centres for homeless.

Officials described the drive as part of ongoing efforts to address begging in public spaces while ensuring rehabilitation, protection, and support for those in need. The move also comes in light of state being the host of Commonwealth 2036. As the part of agenda to develop a sporting cluster to match with international standards having all required parameters. With infrastructure authorities are also working of social measures.