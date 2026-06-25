‘Le Phir Aa Gaye’: Car Hung 40 Ft In Air, Blown Up During Muharram Procession In Ujjain; Viral Video Triggers Row

Ujjain: A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district has triggered a major controversy after a car was allegedly blown up during a Muharram procession in Badnagar, with visuals of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident, which took place on the night of June 23, has sparked controversy and drawn criticism, with objections being raised over a "terror-like display" carried out in a public religious procession.

According to local reports, a car was suspended approximately 40 feet in the air using a crane during the Muharram procession organised by the "Shere Adan Akhada" in Badnagar. Moments later, the vehicle was detonated in front of a large gathering.

Videos circulating online show two individuals waving red flags just before the explosion, following which the suspended vehicle erupts in a massive blast.

Advertisement

'Le Phir Aa Gaye' Written on Car Before Explosion

The controversy intensified after images surfaced showing the words "Le Phir Aa Gaye" painted on the vehicle before it was blown up.

Posters and announcements had reportedly been used to attract large crowds to witness the event, which formed part of the Muharram procession.

Advertisement

Apart from the explosion sequence, social media videos also show various stunt performances and dramatic displays associated with the procession.

Security Agencies Alerted After Viral Video

The viral footage reportedly drew the attention of security agencies, particularly over questions surrounding the explosive material used during the event and whether adequate permissions had been obtained.

Following the circulation of the videos, Badnagar police initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Kamlesh Singar, Station House Officer (SHO), Badnagar, said authorities had taken cognisance of the incident and conducted a detailed inquiry.

According to police officials, statements of organisers are being recorded and action is expected after the investigation is completed.

Religious Groups Object

The incident has also triggered strong reactions from several Hindu organisations and religious figures.

Among those who objected was Haridwar-based seer Swami Shivanand Giri, who questioned how such an event was permitted in Ujjain, a city revered as the abode of Mahakal.

In a social media post, the seer alleged that the visuals conveyed a disturbing message and questioned the use of explosive displays during a religious procession.

Several social media users also questioned the need for a vehicle explosion as part of a public event, arguing that the visuals resembled scenes associated with violence rather than a traditional religious observance.

More Videos Surface

The controversy deepened after attention turned to the social media account where the video was uploaded.

The Instagram handle that shared the explosion clip allegedly contains several other videos featuring stunts involving blasts, pyrotechnics and risky aerial performances.

Authorities are also examining videos from other local akhadas where participants were reportedly suspended mid-air as part of procession displays.

WATCH the video here:

Investigation Underway

With the footage continuing to circulate widely online, police are now examining multiple aspects of the event, including safety clearances, permissions, the nature of the explosives used and whether any laws were violated.