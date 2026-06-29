Ahmedabad Hit-And-Run: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Car With Zero Valid License Rams Triple-Rider Bike; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
A late-night hit-and-run near Ahmedabad's Vyaswadi Crossroads left one motorcyclist dead and two others injured after a speeding car rammed into the vehicle carrying three riders. Police identified the car driver as Narendra Vaghela, who was found to be driving without a valid license.
- India News
- 2 min read
Ahmedabad: A late-night hit-and-run accident near Vyaswadi Crossroads in Ahmedabad claimed the life of one person and left two others injured after a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying three riders. The accident occurred around 2:15 AM on June 28 and was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
The three people riding a motorcycle were coming from Akhbarnagar towards Subhash Bridge when a white car coming from the Bhimjipura side collided with the bike. The impact was so severe that two of the riders were thrown into the air, while the third was flung onto the road.
Hearing the loud noise of the crash, local residents and passersby rushed to the spot and shifted all three injured youths to Civil Hospital. One of the injured motorcyclists later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The car driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. During the investigation, officers identified the driver as Narendra Vaghela and found that he did not possess a valid driving license.
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According to B Division Traffic Police Inspector RS Patel, the deceased was the rider of the motorcycle. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
In his complaint, Narendra Vaghela, a resident of Ranip, stated that he was driving a friend's car along with his friend, elder brother and sister-in-law after returning from an outing. He claimed that the motorcycle, carrying three riders, was being driven rashly and struck the front portion of his car at the Vyaswadi junction.
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Police are also probing whether the motorcyclist was under the influence of alcohol, as alleged in the complaint filed by the car driver. Both the allegation of drunken riding and the circumstances leading to the collision are being verified. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined as part of the investigation.
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