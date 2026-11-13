Ahmedabad Hit-And-Run: BJP MLA's Nephew Arrested After Speeding Range Rover Kills Rapido Passenger

New Delhi: An hit-and-run incident involving a speeding Range Rover in Ahmedabad has left a young man dead after the luxury SUV reportedly rammed into a two-wheeler carrying a Rapido passenger. Police arrested the driver, identified as Raghavendra Kushwah, who is reportedly the nephew of a BJP MLA from Bapunagar.

The incident triggered a police investigation, with the accused subsequently granted bail, according to reports.

The incident took place around 7 am on November 11 near the Gurukrupa Traders intersection, close to Shilaj Circle in Ahmedabad. The Range Rover allegedly rammed into the Rapido motorcycle, throwing both the rider and the passenger onto the road.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Harshadkumar Purbia, who was travelling as a pillion passenger. He was a resident of Ahmedabad's Shastrinagar locality and originally hailed from Dhrangadhra in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.

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The motorcycle was being ridden by Pradeep Kumar, who was working as a security guard alongside his work as a Rapido rider. Purbia sustained serious head injuries in the collision and was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The rider also sustained injuries.

How Police Traced The Accused

Following the collision, the Range Rover driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping. The vehicle's registration number was reportedly noted by a person present near the accident site.

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Based on the registration details and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, Bopal police traced the vehicle and identified the driver as Raghavendra Kushwaha. Police subsequently arrested him and seized the Range Rover allegedly involved in the accident.

Kushwaha is reportedly the nephew of Dineshsinh Kushwaha, the BJP MLA representing Ahmedabad's Bapunagar constituency.

According to reports, police are also examining whether the accused was involved in any previous road accidents. Investigators are attempting to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.

Accused Released On Bail After Arrest

Despite being arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run, Raghavendra Kushwaha was subsequently released on bail from the Bopal police station.

According to the police account reported by local media, the accused was traced and brought in for questioning within 15 to 17 hours of the incident being reported. Police said bail was granted under the applicable legal provisions in the fatal accident case.

The police also stated that there was no information at that stage to suggest that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance when the accident occurred.