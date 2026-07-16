Ahmedabad Hosts 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra Amid Tight Security

The historic Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, regarded as the second-largest in India after the procession in Puri, commenced in the city on Thursday with lakhs of devotees gathering to witness the 149th annual procession of Lord Jagannath.

The Rath Yatra began from the nearly 400-year-old Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur. Three ornately decorated chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra, and Goddess Subhadra led the grand procession through the city.

The 18-kilometre-long yatra witnessed participation from lakhs of devotees, members of more than 30 akhadas, and thousands of saints and seers, making it one of Gujarat's largest religious gatherings. A significant part of the tradition, Lord Jagannath's chariot is scheduled to visit the deity's maternal home in Saraspur.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Mangala Aarti at the Jagannath Temple before the procession began. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took part in the customary route-cleaning ritual ahead of the ceremonial flag-off of the yatra.

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Authorities deployed extensive security arrangements for the event. More than 30,000 police personnel have been stationed along the procession route, supported by around 3,500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone surveillance teams to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the procession.

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