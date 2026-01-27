Ahmedabad–Mumbai Vande Bharat Now Runs With 20 Coaches: Check Route, Capacity and Other Key Details

New Delhi: In a fresh update to Indian Railway's premium train service, the Vande Bharat Express which now runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central stations have now started operatng with 20 coaches from this Republic Day. The upgrade comes in the wake on increasing demand by passengers on this route, which has prompted the Railways to come up with increased seat capacity.

Earlier, the Vande Bharat express running on this route was operating with a 16-coach rake. Now, with four additional coaches, the train can accommodate an extra 278 more passengers, especially for those who have waited for long for a comfortable executive-style train ride. The Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, is India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train.

How Long Will It Operate With 4 Additional Coaches?

This arrangement with four extra AC chair car coaches is slated to continue till March 7, 2026, according to Western Railway. This will help the Railways deal with the high volume of passenger load, during this period. The increase in passenger capacity will offer greater comfort to passengers on this busy western corridor.

What's The Distance And Time

The Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express covers a stretch of 491-kilometre in around 5 hours and 40 minutes. It operates on all days of the week except Sundays. The train, having numbers 22961 and 22962, halt at four stations, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali, on its way, enhancing connectivity across several major cities in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Push

A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train that is scheduled to operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya) in Assam. This was the first sleeper train in the Vande Bharat series. The move comes as passengers were impressed with the Vande Bharat trains operating countrywide, and wanted a sleeper variant, which would be suitable for overnight travel. The train is expected to cover the 1000 km stretch between the two key railway junctions in the two neighbouring eastern states, in 14 hours.