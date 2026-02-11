Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Supreme Court Seeks AAIB Fact Finding Report Within 3 Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a detailed report from the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the June 12 crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, a disaster that killed 260 people and raised serious questions about aviation safety and investigative protocol.

Supreme court seeks AAIB report

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India directed the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau to submit a status report on the fact-finding inquiry into the Air India Ahmedabad crash within three weeks (next date of hearing). The court also asked for clarity on whether the investigation followed prescribed international mandates and procedural protocols.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, informed the bench that the inquiry was nearing completion but requires additional investigative work and information from foreign countries. as per the international mandate, along with a progress report on the next date of hearing (after three weeks).

“The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submits that a fact-finding inquiry in accordance with international commitments is underway and most likely would be completed within three weeks. He assures to produce a report in a sealed cover before this court along with an affidavit of the procedural protocol followed so far. Please place on record the progress report (of the investigation) and the compliance report,” the Court noted.

The court’s intervention followed a petition filed by the Safety Matters Foundation seeking a court-monitored probe into the crash. The bench indicated that it would examine the AAIB’s findings before deciding whether a separate court of inquiry is warranted.

The crash that triggered judicial scrutiny

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad while en route to London Gatwick.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among the passengers were 217 adults, 11 children and 2 infants. The crash ultimately resulted in 260 fatalities, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The aircraft collided with a medical college hostel, injuring dozens on the ground.

Preliminary findings by the AAIB noted that fuel control switches were flipped to “cut-off” seconds after liftoff, leading to dual engine failure. Reports indicated that the landing gear remained down and the Ram Air Turbine was deployed. The aircraft reportedly issued a distress call at an altitude of 825 feet after failing to climb.

Concerns raised during hearing

During the proceedings, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan raised concerns about similar incidents involving other Boeing 787 Dreamliners and questioned the absence of a reply affidavit from the government.

The Chief Justice referred to a recent incident involving a Dreamliner operating from London to Delhi that reportedly experienced a fuel switch problem. The court signalled that these aspects may be examined while assessing the broader safety context.

Advocate Gopal Sankaranainen, representing the pilot federation, told the court that notices were sent to relatives of the deceased after some families blamed the pilot for the crash.

The Chief Justice stated that the court would first review the AAIB’s probe results before determining the need for a court-monitored inquiry or further judicial intervention.