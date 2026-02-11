'Postings, Duty Rosters Sold for Money': Madhya Pradesh Cop's Suicide Note Blames Harassment, Corruption

'Don't Sell Police So Much..': MP's Neemuch Head Constable Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a head constable posted at the police control room in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison.

The deceased, identified as Hoshiyaar Singh, left behind a suicide note making serious allegations against senior officers in the department.

Suicide note alleges internal corruption

In the note, Singh levelled allegations of corruption within the department. He wrote, "Don't sell the police so much that honest people can't do their jobs

The note also reportedly mentioned names, including a reserve inspector referred to as “RI” and Pranav Tiwari. Singh accused them of taking money in exchange for favourable duty rosters and facilities.

Earlier, a disturbing pattern of suicides among police personnel in Madhya Pradesh has brought serious allegations of corruption, harassment and mental pressure within the department to the forefront.

Datia ASI alleged harassment before suicide

ASI Pramod Pawan Last video

In July 2025, ASI Pramod Pawan, posted at Godan Police Station in Datia, released a video before his death. In the video, he alleged harassment and collusion between senior officers and the sand mafia. He also complained of casteist remarks and continuous mental harassment.

The video has circulated widely, raising questions about the department’s internal grievance redressal mechanisms.

Jabalpur travel allowance scam and constable’s death

A ₹3.5 crore travel allowance scam surfaced in the 6th Battalion (SAF) in Jabalpur. During the investigation, Constable Abhishek Jharia was accused in the case and later died by suicide.

It has been alleged that fake bills were prepared in connivance with superiors, placing immense pressure on lower-ranking personnel. The case has highlighted concerns that junior staff may be bearing the brunt of systemic corruption.

Allegations against Bhopal Rural SP

In another development in February 2026, SI K.C. Yadav of Sukhi Sewania Police Station accused Bhopal Rural SP Ramsharan Prajapati of indecent behaviour and mental harassment. Yadav has filed a complaint with the DGP and the Human Rights Commission.

He alleged that he was mistreated when he sought access to a case diary. The complaint adds to growing allegations of high-handedness by senior officials within the department.

Former DGP flags rising corruption and harassment

While serving officers have largely refrained from public comment, a former Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh has spoken openly on the issue. He stated that cases of corruption and harassment have increased in the department compared to the past.

According to him, the situation is concerning as it tarnishes the image of the entire police force and erodes public trust in the institution.

This strong statement reflects the gravity of the accusations being made. As investigations continue in these cases, questions remain about internal accountability, transparency and the safety of personnel within the force itself.