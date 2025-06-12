Moment of Horror: New Video Shows Air India Flight Crashing into Building While Trying to Take Off

Air India Flight crashing into building while trying to take off | Image: Republic

Air India Crash: A CCTV video has captured the terrifying final moments of Air India Flight AI171, which crashed into a medical college hostel just seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The footage shows the aircraft struggling to gain throttle, before plummeting into the building, triggering a massive explosion and fireball.

Air India Takeoff and Crash

The video reveals that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lifted off smoothly, but within 30 seconds, something went terribly wrong. Instead of going up steadily, the aircraft dropped at a dangerously low height, barely clearing the airport perimeter. For a brief moment, it appeared to maintain level flight, but then began descending rapidly.

Air India Takeoff and Crash Video

Tragedy and Loss

The plane crashed into the doctors’ hostel of a medical college in Meghaninagar, just beyond the airport boundary. The impact was catastrophic—flames erupted instantly, and thick black smoke billowed into the sky. Glass and concrete debris rained down as the building collapsed under the force of the explosion.

Eyewitness Accounts and Rescue Efforts

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene, with screams and chaos filling the air. Emergency teams rushed to the site, pulling one survivor from the wreckage—identified as the occupant of Seat 11A, who was injured but alive.