Inhumane Act On Mosque Premises: Man Lures 7-Year-Old Boy To Masjid Roof, Sodomises Him In Ahmedabad

Jamalpur: A case of extreme barbarity was reported in Ahmedabad's Jamalpura locality, where a 23-year-old man sodomised a seven-year-old boy on the premises of a mosque on the pretext of teaching him how to offer namaz. The accused has been arrested following the inhuman act that has left the nation in a state of shock.

The sexual abuse took place at the Makhdum Sahab Masjid in Gaikwad Haveli area during Friday prayers. The accused has been identified as Noman Shabbir Sheikh.

Boy Lured To Mosque's Roof

As per reports, Sheikh lured the child to the terrace of the mosque on the pretext of teaching him how to offer namaz. A CCTV footage showed Sheikh luring the boy to the terrace of the roof and returning some time later. The accused stayed on the roof for 15 to 20 minutes.

Child In Critical Condition

Following the assault, the boy informed his parents about the incident and the police were alerted. Noman Shabbir Sheikh was then arrested. A case has been filed against him at the Gaekwad Haveli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the boy is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy studying in Class 8 was allegedly sexually assaulted by the sports teacher of his school inside the boy's hostel in Gujarat's Amerli district. The boy was allegedly assaulted multiple times by the teacher, who was also the rector of the boy's hostel. The accused had threatened the boy to not disclose the matter to anyone.