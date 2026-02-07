Instagram Reel Shoot Turns Fatal: Woman Filming Suicide Scene Accidentally Hangs Herself To Death In UP's Banda

Banda: A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has one again highlighted the dangers of social media trends, as a 27-year-old woman accidentally hanged herself while filming a staged suicide scene for an Instagram reel on Friday. As per police, the woman had repeatedly search about how to hang oneself online.

What Happened?

The tragic incident took place when the woman was making a reel for her Instagram account at her home in Baberu town. The woman, identified as Mohini, allegedly stood on a stool and tied a noose around her neck to shoot her scene on her mobile phone, unaware that she would actually die in the next few seconds.

The series of events that happened next left Mohini helpless. It is believed that Mohini accidentally slipped from the stool. Being in a position that she was, Mohini failed to do anything to rescue herself from the situation. She passed away as the noose tightened around her neck

She was reportedly found hanging in the room by her four-year-old daughter, who screamed after seeing the horrific scene in front of her. Her neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the police.

Advertisement

While the police earlier believed that Mohini had committed suicide, it was later indicated that her death was accidental.

Woman's Shocking Google History

The forensic team investigated her mobile phone and revealed a shocking information about her google search history. Police said that it was found that Mohini used to repeatedly conduct deep search 'how to hang yourself' on Google and Facebook.

Advertisement

Police added that the woman's daughter also testified to this.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem.