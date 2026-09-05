Ahmedabad, Surat Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Courts in Gujarat, including the Surat District Court and courts in Ahmedabad, received emails threatening bomb attacks on Saturday, prompting police and security agencies to carry out security checks.

The Surat District Court received an email threatening to blow up the premises with a bomb. Following the threat, bomb disposal squad personnel and police teams reached the court and conducted security checks.

The lawyers' association, however, expressed concern over repeated bomb threat emails being received by the court and alleged that the premises were not evacuated despite the threat.

"Even after receiving the bomb threat mail, the police have not vacated the court premises, and work is continuing. The accused are not being caught and are directly targeting the justice system," said Bhavesh Rabari, Member, Bar Council of Gujarat.

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Earlier, courts in Ahmedabad also received an email warning of a possible attack. The email reportedly carried the message, "Court on alert", following which security agencies were alerted.

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