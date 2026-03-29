Ahom Sentiment, Youth Aspirations Tilt Towards BJP In Upper Assam: Sushanta Borgohain

Sivasagar: As Assam heads into a crucial electoral phase, BJP leader Sushanta Borgohain has asserted that shifting political sentiment within the Ahom community and the aspirations of the youth are strongly favouring the ruling party, particularly in Upper Assam.

Speaking to Republic Media Network during a campaign trail in Demow constituency, Borgohain said the Ahom community is increasingly aligning with the BJP due to representation within the party and a growing emphasis on development and identity.

“The Ahom leadership today is very much part of the BJP. Naturally, people see their own voice within the system,” he said, adding that while electoral outcomes in the past may have differed, the present political climate reflects a clear shift.

“The community wants both pride in its past and a roadmap for development, employment, and stability.”

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Significance of Charaideo Maidam

Highlighting cultural recognition, Borgohain pointed to the historic significance of Charaideo Maidam, often described as Assam’s own pyramid-like burial mounds.

He credited the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing its global recognition. “Without their efforts, such international acknowledgment would not have been possible,” he claimed, referring to its recent heritage status.

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Assam's visible transformation

On the issue of youth, Borgohain said Assam has undergone a visible transformation in the last five years. “There was a time when the state was defined by unrest, bandhs, and agitation politics. Today, that phase is behind us,” he said. According to him, the absence of statewide shutdowns and a relatively stable environment reflect a generational shift.

“Young people today are not interested in conflict. They want jobs, economic growth, and a predictable future,” he said.

Taking a Jab

The BJP leader also took aim at past recruitment practices, alleging that earlier systems were riddled with political interference. “Government jobs once depended heavily on political connections. Now, recruitment has become transparent,” he said, claiming that around 1.5 lakh youths have secured employment without external influence.

Looking ahead, Borgohain emphasised the need to convert Assam’s youth potential into an “economic revolution,” stating that sustained development will remain the BJP’s core focus.

On the electoral strength of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Borgohain dismissed the idea of individual influence shaping outcomes. “Elections are not won by individuals alone. They require a strong organisational structure, which Congress currently lacks,” he said, describing the party as reduced to a “limited circle” without grassroots mobilisation.

Induction of younger faces

In contrast, he highlighted the BJP’s internal system of leadership rotation and induction of younger faces. “From the national level to the mandal committees, leadership today is largely under 45. This has brought energy and continuous engagement at the grassroots,” he said.

When asked whether BJP candidates are fighting to win or merely to increase margins, Borgohain responded candidly: “Yes, in many places, the focus is on increasing the victory margin. The response from the ground has been overwhelmingly positive.”

He added that opposition attacks largely target the Chief Minister personally rather than raising substantive local issues. “People are more concerned about development—roads, schools, healthcare, connectivity, and livelihood schemes,” he said.

With welfare initiatives, especially targeting women entrepreneurs and rural households, Borgohain believes the BJP has consolidated its support base.