AI Cooperation, New Rafale Deal, MoUs: French President Macron Arrives In Mumbai On India Visit Today, To Meet PM Modi- What's On Agenda

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled India visit till February 19.

This marks his 4th visit to India and his 1st visit to Mumbai.

'Warm welcome to Macron'

The French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

Taking to X, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership."

Macron's fourth visit

President Macron’s visit highlights the ongoing strength of the India-France strategic alliance, placing a heavy emphasis on on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

According to the French Embassy, this meeting represents a major milestone in the growing relationship between Paris and New Delhi. It builds on a long-standing partnership already flourishing in sectors such as defense, space, nuclear energy, climate initiatives, and education.

PM Modi will meet Macron at around 3:15 pm to hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai.

What's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to hold high-level talks focused on a new Rafale deal and nearly a dozen fresh agreements.

Their meeting will prioritize defense cooperation and trade, as both leaders review the current progress of the India-France strategic partnership and outline a roadmap for future collaboration.

Both leaders will also discuss regional and global issues, reaffirming their dedication to a stronger bilateral bond.

Following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron, nearly 12 agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed. These pacts will likely span defense, trade, healthcare, vocational training, and supply chains, marking a significant expansion of the strategic and economic partnership.

India France Year of Innovation

Both leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 as per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement added that at around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.



When trajectory began

This trajectory began with Macron's first visit in 2018, followed by his attendance at the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day.

During that milestone, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, a forward-looking initiative they will jointly inaugurate in Mumbai during this trip.

Horizon 2047 Roadmap

As part of the current itinerary, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions on February 17 in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing strategic convergence.

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Maharashtra was lit up on Monday to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his scheduled visit to India.

The iconic Sea Link was lit with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

AI Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit is designed as a five-day programme anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.