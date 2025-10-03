AI Deepfake Conspiracy Behind Violence in Ladakh; Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali, HIAL Under Scanner As Probe Widens

Ladakh: Days after massive protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh turned deadly, leaving four people dead and nearly 90 injured in Leh, probe revealed that fake AI-generated deepfake videos were circulated on social media to fuel the violence.

Deepfake Videos Used To Spark Violence

Officials said that it was a systematic attempt to use manipulated videos of Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Leh to mislead the public of the Union Territory. An FIR has been filed and the Ladakh administration has warned that those behind the conspiracy will face strict action.

HIAL Irregularities and Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Geetanjali Angmo Under Scanner

As the probe into the violence protests continues, the administration has widened its focus to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. HIAL is accused of playing with the future of the students by issuing degrees despite not being a registered university.

The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, in an interaction with Republic Media Network, said, “Irregularities have happened and all those involved in HIAL and others will be probed. Wrong won’t be done to anyone, but reality must come forth.”

The role of Geetanjali Angmo, CEO of HIAL and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, is also under scanner.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under NSA: Wife Geetanjali Angmo Moves SC

Following violent protests in Leh, activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 for provoking the crowd with his speeches. Wangchuk was later transferred to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan.

Gitanjali J Angmo on October 2 moved the Supreme Court challenging the arrest of her husband under the National Security Act. She has sought the release of Sonam Wangchuk.

In a post on X, Wangchuk's wife wrote that she had no information about his health or the grounds of his detention.

"I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a Habeas Corpus petition against Wangchuk's detention. It is one week today. Still, I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk's health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention," she wrote.

Gitanjali J Angmo had earlier slammed the Centre alleging police torture against the people of Ladakh after the September 24 violence in the Union Territory. She compared the current situation in Ladakh to that during British India and asked, “Is India really free? In 1857, 24,000 Britishers used 135,000 Indian sepoys to oppress 300 million Indians under orders from the Queen. Today, a dozen administrators are misusing 2400 Ladakhi police to oppress and torture 3 lakh Ladakhis under the orders of the MHA.”

Leh Protests - What Were The Demands?

A large number of people took to the stress of Ladakh last week demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned. The protest soon ended up in clashes with police. The protesters accused the Centre of ignoring the demands of Ladakh.

Here are the major demands put forth by the protesters -

1. Statehood for Ladakh.

2. Inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for tribal protections.

3. Separate Public Service Commission to address unemployment issues.

4. Two Parliamentary seats for Ladakh instead of one.

BJP vs Congress: Political Blame Game Over Leh Violence

Blaming Congress for orchestrating violence in the region, BJP leader Amit Malviya named Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag as a key instigator. He also shared a viral video allegedly showing masked Tsepag inciting protesters during the attack on the BJP office. Tsepag, however, denied the charges. In an Exclusive interaction with Republic, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag clarified, “The person in the video is not me." He also threatened a defamation case against BJP. However, as per latest reports, police raids are underway to locate absconding Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

The Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence. The inquiry officer has invited citizens to submit evidence between October 4 and October 18.