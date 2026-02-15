Updated 15 February 2026 at 10:14 IST
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Feb 16-20; Check Routes for Airport & Railway Stations
Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 16-20, warning of diversions and congestion across key corridors. Commuters heading to IGI Airport and major railway stations are advised to follow suggested alternate routes to avoid delays.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: With just hours to go before the commencement of the AI Impact Summit-2026, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a detailed traffic advisory laying out road restrictions, diversions, and alternate routes as the city prepares to host leaders and delegates from across the world.
The five-day summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, is expected to attract Heads of State, ministers, business leaders and international representatives, prompting security and traffic arrangements on the scale of major global events.
Major Roads to Avoid
In its advisory, the traffic police listed several key arterial roads that commuters should avoid or expect regulated movement on during the summit period. Routes earmarked for restrictions include:
- Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg to Lodhi Road Flyover)
- Subramania Bharti Marg
- Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place
- Africa Avenue, Panchkuian Road
- Ring Road stretches and Northern Access Road
These corridors have been identified because they form part of the summit’s high-security and VIP transit network and will see periodic halts or diversions when VVIP convoys move through central Delhi.
Advertisement
Certain areas, such as Bhairon Marg (excluding the Ring Road T-Point) and portions of Mathura Road, will be treated as restricted zones during movement of summit convoys, and general traffic will not be allowed during those periods.
Suggested Railway Station Routes
According to the advisory issued by Delhi Police, passengers travelling to major railway stations between Feb 16-20 should follow these routes to avoid restricted summit corridors:
Advertisement
- New Delhi Railway Station:
ISBT Kashmiri Gate - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Marg - DB Gupta Road - Paharganj side entry
- Old Delhi Railway Station:
ISBT Kashmiri Gate - Ring Road - Hanuman Mandir - SP Mukherjee Marg - Chandni Chowk approach
- Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:
Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Nizamuddin entry road
Suggested Airport Routes
Passengers heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport are advised to use outer corridors instead of central Delhi roads. Recommended corridors:
Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - NH-48 - Airport
Outer Ring Road - Vasant Vihar - NH-48 Airport stretch
Dwarka Expressway routes for west and southwest Delhi travellers. Police have urged flyers to rely on Metro connectivity where feasible and avoid central district roads near the summit venue.
Authorities advise travellers to start early and keep buffer time due to possible diversions during VVIP movement. Metro services are expected to remain unaffected, offering a reliable in-city alternative throughout the summit period.
School Arrangements and Public Advisory
The summit coincides with the start of the CBSE board examinations, raising concerns about travel for students across the city. Delhi Police, in coordination with the Education Department, has deployed nodal officers at schools located near key routes to ensure students face minimal disruption and reach exam centres on time.
Police have urged residents of New Delhi to cooperate with traffic personnel, avoid listed roads, follow diversions, and plan journeys in advance. A 24-hour traffic helpline - 1095 / 011-25844444 - will remain operational throughout the event.
Officials have reiterated that while the measures may cause temporary inconvenience, they are necessary to maintain security, facilitate diplomatic movements and ensure a seamless experience for participants and residents alike during this international event in New Delhi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 10:14 IST