Five Youths Killed After Speeding Car Overturns, Slams Into KSRTC Bus Near Bengaluru Flyover

New Delhi: In a horrific late-night crash near the Bengaluru’s Jindal flyover, five youths were killed when their speeding car overturned and slammed into a state transport bus.

Local authorities confirmed there were no survivors in the mangled vehicle.

How the crash occured?

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm within the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police where the investigators stated that an Indica, traveling from Tumakuru toward Bengaluru, lost control and struck the right-side median on the flyover. The force of the collision caused the car to overturn twice before it slammed into an oncoming KSRTC bus.

While all 42 passengers on the KSRTC bus escaped unhurt with only minor damage to their vehicle, the car was completely demolished.

4 youths died at spot

Four of the youths died at the scene, while the driver, Likhith, later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

Among the victims was Harshith, a second-year degree student at Rajanukunte’s Sai Vidya College. All five victims hailed from Doddaballapur and had reportedly left their homes without informing their families.

