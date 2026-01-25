AI Smart Glasses, Facial Recognition And Anti Drone Cover: Delhi-NCR Under Multi-Layer Security Cover Ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi: With Republic Day celebrations approaching, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under an extensive multi-layer security cover. Central and state security agencies have intensified surveillance, combining advanced technology, increased manpower, and strict preventive orders to ensure a peaceful and incident-free national event.

Authorities have declared a high-alert across the capital, particularly around the Republic Day parade route, government installations, transport hubs, and border entry points from neighbouring NCR cities.

AI Smart Glasses and Facial Recognition Rolled Out

In a major technological push, Delhi Police personnel have been equipped with AI-enabled smart glasses featuring facial recognition systems. These devices allow real-time identification of suspects by matching faces with police and intelligence databases.

Senior officials said the technology will help track wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and individuals flagged by intelligence agencies during routine checks. The smart glasses are being used at crowded locations such as metro stations, railway stations, ISBTs, markets, and near the parade route.

Massive Ground Deployment and Multi-Agency Coordination

Over 70,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and intelligence units, have been deployed across Delhi-NCR. Bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, anti-terror units, and quick reaction teams remain on standby.

Integrated command and control centres are monitoring with over 1000 live CCTV feeds from thousands of cameras installed across the city. Officials said seamless coordination among agencies has been ensured to respond swiftly to any emergency.

Strict Orders to Prevent Graffiti and Sabotage

Authorities have issued zero-tolerance instructions against graffiti, vandalism, or defacement of public property. Special night patrols are monitoring flyovers, walls, government buildings, and sensitive installations to prevent any anti-national or disruptive acts.

Police teams have been directed to take immediate legal action against anyone attempting to disturb public order or display objectionable material.

Unattended Vehicles, Parking Under Scanner

Unattended and illegal parking has emerged as a major security concern. Several vulnerable zones have been identified, and parking restrictions have been imposed near high-security areas.

Any unattended vehicle is being treated as suspicious, with bomb squads instructed to respond without delay. Vehicle checks have been intensified at Delhi’s borders with Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Drone Surveillance and Transport Security Tightened

Anti-drone systems have been deployed around the Republic Day parade venue and other sensitive zones. Flying of unauthorised drones has been completely banned, with strict action promised against violators.

Security checks have been stepped up at metro stations, airports, railway stations, and bus terminals, with increased frisking and baggage screening.

Police have urged citizens to cooperate with security checks and report suspicious activity, abandoned objects, or unusual behaviour. Officials said public vigilance remains a critical component of the overall security framework.