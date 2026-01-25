Delhi: 32-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Shastri Park's Buland Masjid Area, Culprit At Large

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man, was was fatally shot in the Buland Masjid area of Shastri Park here on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Sameer alias Mustakim, was rushed to the hospital by his family but was declared dead on arrival. Forensic experts were called to the crime scene to collect vital evidence.

North East district DCP Ashish Mishra, in a statement, said, “On 24.01.26, at about 23:24 hrs, a firing incident was reported at PS Shastri Park. Upon reaching the spot in the area of Buland Masjid, it was found that the victim, Sameer aka Mustakim aka Kamoo Pehlwan (32 years), S/o Alimuddin, R/o Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, had already been taken to JPC Hospital by his family members. At the hospital, the victim was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors.”

"The forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence. A case under the relevant sections has been registered at PS Shastri Park, and an investigation has been taken up. Teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Delhi's Shahadara area on Friday night, leading to heavy police deployment in the area. The victim, identified as Faizan, was shot by a father-son duo; the reason for the muder is suspected to be an unpaid loan dispute.

Providing details about the victim and incident, Delhi Police said in a statement, “A firing incident was reported at PS Welcome at 11.28 pm today. On reaching the spot at 'Mr King Lounge and Cafe', Maujpur, one injured person, identified as Faizan @ Fazzi (24yrs.) S/o Sehroj Alam R/o JMC Welcome, was found. He was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors.”

On recounting the brutal nature of the attack, the victim's brother said, “My brother was shot three times, but the police said that two magazine rounds were fired. One bullet hit him in the head and went right through. Two bullets hit him in the chest. He was also probably stabbed. He had cuts on his hands, so he must have struggled a lot.”

