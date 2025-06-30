AIADMK Alleges 25th Custodial Death Under DMK Rule, Demands Justice For Temple Guard Ajith

Chennai: The death of a temple guard in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district has triggered outrage across the state, with the opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), alleging that this is the 25th custodial murder under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The incident has raised serious questions about police brutality and the rule of law in the state. The opposition party has also alleged a blatant cover-up of evidence in the case.

According to reports, Ajith Kumar (28), a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam, was detained by the police for questioning in connection with a theft case. His relatives have alleged that he was subjected to brutal torture during interrogation, which led to his death. The AIADMK asserted that temporary suspension and transfers to other departments of those involved in the incident will not work.

AIADMK Alleges Cover-Up

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK national spokesperson, has alleged that the DMK government is attempting to cover up the incident. “This is not a custodial death. This is the 25th custodial murder since DMK came to power. Ajith Kumar, a security guard with the temple and his brother, who had been called for an inquiry, were exposed to brutality. Ajith Kumar succumbed to the police brutality within the police station itself, and there is a blatant cover-up of evidence that relates to brutality.” He claimed that the police had brutally tortured Ajith Kumar, and that evidence of the brutality, such as plastic pipes, chilli powder, and iron rods, had been removed from the scene.

Sathyan demanded a transparent probe into the incident and urged the authorities to take action against those responsible for Ajith's death. "We expect a transparent probe, but having known that the last 24 murders, there is no headway, this will be another big cover-up from the DMK, but definitely those who are behind will be brought to justice, and AIADMK will stand by those people who demand justice, particularly the Ajith Kumar's family," he said.

"This has to stop. Ajit Kumar was not a history sheeter. He did not have any criminal record. There is no trace that he was unwell," the AIADMK spokesperson said.

EDappadi K Palaniswami Condemns Incident

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter. He has also demanded compensation for Ajith's family. In a post on X, Palaniswami said, "Ajit Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivagangai district, was reportedly arrested and interrogated by the Thirupuvanam police following a complaint that he had stolen 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a female devotee's car. During the interrogation, Ajit Kumar allegedly died due to police assault."

Palaniswami questioned the Chief Minister's commitment to justice, citing his reaction to the Jai Bhim movie and the Vignesh lock-up death case. "Where is the Chief Minister who once wrote a movie review saying, 'I watched Jai Bhim, it shook my heart'? Weren't you the one who blatantly lied even in the State Assembly during the Vignesh lock-up death case?" he asked.